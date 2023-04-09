Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $43,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.10. 3,675,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.11.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.