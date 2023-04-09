Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 183,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

