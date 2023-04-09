Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $31.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,583.85. The company had a trading volume of 272,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,577. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,507.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,152.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.