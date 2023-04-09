Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

CLH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.94. 420,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

