Congress Park Capital LLC Has $226,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,355,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,849,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

