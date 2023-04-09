Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.29. 3,531,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,927. The company has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

