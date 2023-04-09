Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 5,675 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,172,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

