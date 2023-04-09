Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,311,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 265,292 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

