Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 599 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 236,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.