Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CPSS stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

