Contrasting Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and The Competition

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.98 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.78 billion $226.95 million 3.98

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 898 1773 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.06, indicating that their average stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.63% -4.03%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

