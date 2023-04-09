Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

