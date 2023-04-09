Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.