Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ISCV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. The company has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.