Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 297,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

