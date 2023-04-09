Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 15.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

