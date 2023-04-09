Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 327,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,284. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.