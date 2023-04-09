Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 760,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,147. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

