Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.