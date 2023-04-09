Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. 85,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

