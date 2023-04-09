Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $35,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

