Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Stories

