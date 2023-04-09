Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

