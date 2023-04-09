CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Price Performance

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

