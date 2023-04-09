Critical Contrast: Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) vs. TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20% TD 2.74% 1.66% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Code Chain New Continent and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.20 -$26.97 million N/A N/A TD $156.84 million 0.76 $4.53 million $0.12 6.92

TD has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

Summary

TD beats Code Chain New Continent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Chain New Continent

(Get Rating)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

About TD

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.