Critical Review: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Ecoark.

Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.58 million 0.16 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.72 $118.01 million $5.99 7.23

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57% Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Ecoark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

