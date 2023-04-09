CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

