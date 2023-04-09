CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

