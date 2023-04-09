CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 8,778,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

