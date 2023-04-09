CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

