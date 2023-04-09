D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of D2L stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.32.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

