Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
