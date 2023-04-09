Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

