DataHighway (DHX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $476,865.33

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00014888 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $133.70 million and $476,865.33 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,169,672 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.11532011 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $428,160.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

