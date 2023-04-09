DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $14,876.05 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

