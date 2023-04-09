DeversiFi Price Tops $0.86 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $86.15 million and $10,586.21 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

