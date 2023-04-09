Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

