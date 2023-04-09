Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $176.67 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

