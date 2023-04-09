Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 4.0 %

DPUKY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

