Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BROS opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.