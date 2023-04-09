Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $179.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

