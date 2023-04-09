Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

