Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 1,505,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,533. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

