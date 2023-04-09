Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.10. 468,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,120. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

