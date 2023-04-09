Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 84,520 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

