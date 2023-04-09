ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

