Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

