Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Equitable has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

