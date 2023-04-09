Evercore ISI Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $45.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of C opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

