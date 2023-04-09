Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $283.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $182.00.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.78.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $271.94 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

