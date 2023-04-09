Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.53 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $270.34 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

